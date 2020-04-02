STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Massive hunt launched in Bihar to trace 143 participants of Tablighi Jamaat 

The entire police force in tandem with intelligence wings has gone into a mission mode to locate the whereabouts of all the participants from the state.

Published: 02nd April 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

People from Markaz building wear a protective mask as they walk to board a bus that will be taken to the hospital amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Nizamuddin Area in New Delhi

People from Markaz building wear a protective mask as they walk to board bus to hospital. (Photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

PATNA: All law enforcing agencies have jointly launched a state-wide manhunt for all the 86 Indians and 57 foreign nationals,who had gone from Bihar's different parts including Patna recently to participate in Nizamuddin based religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat recently. 

The entire police force in tandem with intelligence wings has gone into a mission mode to locate the whereabouts of all the participants from the state in a short time span. Director General Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey told the media that efforts have been taken on a large scale to trace all the 86 participants of Tablighi Jamaat in addition to 57 foreign nationals.

Principal secretary of the health department, Sanjay Kumar said that apart from 81 Indians, there were 57 foreign nationals who had also stayed and participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Bihar. 

"Out of 57 foreigners, 19 have already been identifed in Patna and other districts. For the rest, a massive search is going on across the state through scientific ways and intelligence sources", he said.

He said: "Around 3,383 passengers have come in Bihar between March 15 and 23 from abroad. And all of them would be traced out and screened thoroughly".

Besides them, 1,80,651 migrants have also returned to different districts of Bihar amid the lockdown in the last few days.

 "The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the 14 days of observation to them in their respective districts.They were screened at the entry border points of state also", he said. 

On Wednesday, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 23 in addition to one death and three cured so far with two fresh COVID positive cases reported from Begusarai and Nalanda. 

Kumar said the two fresh cases detected on Wednesday have travel history to the Middle East. "All out efforts have been taken to place them under quarantine and concerned district administration of Nalanda and Begusarai districts respectively are isolating the habitation areas of these two positive cases", Kumar said.

 "We have seen that even those who initially had no symptoms have been later diagnosed positive. Thats why medical tests of all who have come from foreign would be done without fail ", he said. 

According to a consolidated figure, around 3,383 people have come from abroad to Bihar in March alone. 

Among the total number of those who have come from abroad, 653 passengers belong to East Champaran, 548 to Darbhanga, 478 to Saran, 255 to Muzaffarpur and 257 to Siwan and rest to other districts.

Meanwhile, the details of international travellers are being gathered by hi-tech app named as "Garur App", sharing data from all tour operators including the flights, rail and roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat  Bihar Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp