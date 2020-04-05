STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Duty comes first': Uttarakhand cop postpones wedding amid coronavirus duty

'My wedding can wait. Nation and duty come first at this hour. We are at war with an enemy which is invisible and dangerous. I am just doing my bit,' says 27-year-old Parveen.

Published: 05th April 2020 11:02 PM

Sub-inspector Shahida Parveen

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Sub-inspector Shahida Parveen's demeanour fails to give any hint of cancellation of her wedding scheduled on April 5 2020, while she is on duty.

 Unperturbed by the fact that her wedding has to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, she is on her usual routine duty, checking on alerts of suspicion arrival, attending calls and distress calls in Muni ki Reti police station in Tehri district of Uttarakhand.

'My wedding can wait. Nation and duty come first at this hour. We are at war with an enemy which is invisible and dangerous. I am just doing my bit,' says 27-year-old Parveen with a nonchalant smile.

Her wedding was to be solemnized with Muhammad Shahid of Haridwar in her home town.

COVID-19 LIVE | India 'turns-off' light to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus

'Both of our families are ok with this decision. At this time, it would be like endangering lives and running away from our duty,' said her fiance, Shahid.

Parveen joined the Uttarakhand police force three years back as a sub-inspector and has been performing her duties in the department after completing her training.

People and officials of the state police department are all praise for the cop on duty.

Ashok Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order said, 'Our whole department is working 24×7. Police personnel are looking after our families, parents while working for the people. Parveen has set a benchmark of sacrifice.'

