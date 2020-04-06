COVID-19: Delhi Police issues second notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A second notice was issued to Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi, head of Tablighi Jamaat (Islamic preaching group), after a significant number of people, who had attended an event in Nizamuddin Markaz, tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, in resposne to the first notice, Saad had submitted some documents and information to the Delhi Police through his lawyer.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz in Nizamuddin between March 13-15 post which over 1,445 COVID-19 cases across the state were reported. The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said that over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts have been placed in quarantine and five Haryana villages where they visited have been sealed.

The event came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in mid-March. An FIR has been registered against Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.