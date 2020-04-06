STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 patient from Tablighi Jamaat spits on doctor in Kanpur

The patient allegedly created ruckus at the Sarsaul Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, where he had been quarantined.

Published: 06th April 2020 02:02 PM

Members of a humanitarian aid agency disinfect Ibn Sina hospital as prevention against coronavirus in the city of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

For representational purposes (File photo| AP)

By IANS

KANPUR: A 33-year-old man from Meerut, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi last month and had tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly created ruckus at the Sarsaul Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, where he had been quarantined.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus outbreak: UP man shot dead over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat

He was shifted here from the Rama Medical college in Mandhana in Kanpur. "Not only, he created ruckus, but he spat on a doctor and bolted the room from inside demanding better hospitality," said Medical Superintendent SL Verma.

The matter escalated to such an extent that the police had to be called in to control the patient. The man who had come to the city recently, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. "On Friday, he was put under quarantine at the Rama Medical college as a precautionary measure," said the health official.

