STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana's coronavirus tally climbs by 33 to 129

The total of 129 includes 17 patients who were discharged after they recovered and two deaths.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: With 33 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Haryana rose to 129 on Tuesday, the state health department said.

The total of 129 includes 17 patients who were discharged after they recovered and two deaths.

There are 110 active cases in the state, it said.

Of the 33 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 23 are from Nuh district, seven from Faridabad, two from Gurugram and one from Jind, the health department said in its evening bulletin.

Ten foreign nationals -- six from Sri Lanka, and one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa -- and 50 people from other states of India are among the 129 cases reported in Haryana, it stated.

State Health Minister Anil Vij maintained that the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is due to many Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive for the disease.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Vij, who also holds the home portfolio, said 1,526 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 107 foreigners, have been tracked down in the state so far.

"Tablighi Jamaat members constitute a sizeable chunk of the total active cases in the state," he said.

So far samples of nearly 900 Jamaat members out of 1,526 have been collected and all will be tested.

A majority of those who entered the state before the lockdown have been traced to Nuh district, he added.

Vij again warned all Tablighi Jamaat members who may still be hiding in the state to report to the concerned district administration by 5 pm on Wednesday, failing which strict action will be taken against them as per law.

"I have already asked that samples of all Tablighi Jamaat members be sent for testing. Once we have all the reports in the next two-three days, we should be able to assess the situation. When we know the exact number of positive cases among them, then we will find out who all they came in contact with and where they stayed so that we can act accordingly," he said.

"I am absolutely confident that we will be able to manage things," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana coronavirus Haryana COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp