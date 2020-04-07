STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown decision after review: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Cabinet meeting

Published: 07th April 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said a decision on the coronavirus- enforced lockdown will be taken at an appropriate time after a review amid hints it may continue in the state beyond April 14.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown is in force since March 25 to facilitate social distancing and halt the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Thackeray chaired a meeting of the cabinet, the first through video conferencing due to the outbreak, in which the situation prevailing in the state, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and available medical infrastructure were discussed, officials said.

Thackeray said a decision on the lockdown will be taken after April 14 (when the current shutdown ends).

"An appropriate decision (on extending or ending lockdown) would be taken after reviewing the prevailing situation," he said.

Availability of testing kits, medical facilities, essential commodities and community kitchens figured in the discussion during the cabinet meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

It said Thackeray has authorised district collectors to take decisions on posting of home guards, while local officials would decide on timings for distribution of essential items.

