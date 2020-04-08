Failure to replicate 'Bhilwara Model' makes Jaipur next coronavirus hotspot in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Excited with the national approval of the ‘Bhilwara Model’, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked all District Collectors in Rajasthan to implement the same. While Gehlot says the 'Bhilwara Model' will be sent to CMs of other states, experts believe that if the same model had been effectively implemented in Jaipur, the city would not be a hotspot now. The number of coronavirus positive patients stand at 118 in the Pink City, of which around 100 are infected in the Ramganj area alone.



'Bhilwara model will be sent to all CMs of the country. The administration has done an excellent job and Bhilwara Collector, Rajiv Bhatt, has prepared a presentation to fight Corona which has all the points which helped in tackling the virus spread in Bhilwara' said Gehlot.

A fortnight ago, Bhilwara was labelled as an emerging hotspot, but the plan which the district administration evolved after the first case was discovered on March 20 has now been lauded even by the Centre.



On Sunday, India’s Cabinet Secretary, Rajeev Gauba, praised the work done in Bhilwara as an ‘ideal model’ which can be useful in combating the Corona crisis that has now spread to 225 districts in the country.



Of the total 27 cases in Bhilwara 17 have recovered and in the past week, only one new Corona positive case has emerged in the district. Despite this major success, the administration plans to continue a strict curfew till April 13.



While the Bhilwara model is set to be implemented across the country, it is rather surprising why its success could not be replicated in the Rajasthan capital, Jaipur.



The crisis in the Pink City began with the irresponsibility of a man who had returned from Oman in the Ramganj area who infected many others. His negligence turned the Ramganj area into a major hotspot of the COVID-19 crisis with over 100 cases.



The man from Oman alone is said to have infected over 90 people and has put the whole of Jaipur in serious trouble.

The District Magistrate of Bhilwara, Rajendra Bhatt, played a key role in taking major decisions and coordinated with all important departments like Police, Health and District supply. Bhatt says that ruthless containment is the key to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in any city. It seems the lack of ‘ruthless containment’ has turned the Ramganj area of Jaipur into a major Corona hotspot.

The Crisis in Jaipur began building up from March 12 when the infected man returned from Oman to Delhi and from the national capital he moved by bus to Jaipur. The man did not even bother to inform the Health Department and it was only after they got a list of people who had returned from abroad that health authorities sent a Medical Team to his home and advised the man to be quarantined.



Though a poster was even put up outside his house and he was thrice advised not to move out of his house, he ignored all guidelines and kept meeting lots of people. Eventually, his condition deteriorated by March 24 and he was taken to SMS Hospital where he was confirmed as a coronavirus positive case.