Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain to be sealed until further notice after COVID-19 cases spike in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: With positive coronavirus rising every day in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered total sealing of all the three districts till further orders.

Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 infection situation in the state on Wednesday evening, the CM also directed sealing those areas in other districts which have reported the positive cases of the deadly virus.

He directed the local administration in the remaining districts which have reported Coronavirus positive cases, including Hoshangabad, Gwalior, Morena, Jabalpur, Shivpuri, Khargone, Barwani, Betul, Vidisha and Sheopur districts to enforce total lock-down.

The CM appealed the people in the state to wear home-made masks while moving out of their homes.

Issuing a stern warning to those hiding their travel history or positive cases, the CM directed the administration in all 52 districts to register FIR who hide the positive cases, thereby risking the lives of others. Such people should be booked and after getting treatment at hospitals, punitive action should be taken against them.

Earlier, in the day, the CM had invoked Essential Services Maintenance Act Act across the state for better management of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

He had tweeted about the decision which is being seen as a measure to prevent any strike by essential services delivery system, including the medical and health services.

The former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath, however, had questioned the state government’s decision to invoke ESMA across the state, when the government doctors, medical staff and officials are performing their duties with utmost responsibility.

The decision to invoke ESMA in the central Indian state came a day after seven government doctors and three sister tutors were booked under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Atyavashyak Seva Sandharan and Vichchinitta Nivaran Adhiniyam 1979 for remaining absent from official duties.

Meanwhile, the state’s Coronavirus positive count increased to 381 on Wednesday from the 290 count which was reported on Tuesday. Out of the 381 positive cases, 213 related to Indore and 94 to Bhopal. While Indore 22 more cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, Bhopal reported nine new cases, including a TV channel journalist, who is believed to have contracted the infection from a circle SP level police officer already tested positive.

Out of the 381 total positive cases reported so far in the state, 327 are active, 25 have turned negative, while 29 have died. Out of the 29 deaths, 21 have happened in Indore alone.

Out of the 94 positive cases reported so far in the state capital, over 65 cases pertain to state health department officials and police personnel. Around 2100 cops of different designations, meanwhile, are not going home and are staying at hotels, guest houses and marriage gardens as a precautionary measure.