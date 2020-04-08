'No selfies while distributing food, practice social distancing', orders Kota Collector

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Rajesh AsnaniJAIPUR: The social media applause had created a ticklish problem for the administration in Rajasthan's Kota district while battling the coronavirus crisis. When people across the country remain in lockdown, some people are very keen to be seen on social media helping others even during this distressing period.



The Kota district administration has put a stop to people taking 'selfies' while distributing food items to those in need. Instead, it has told them to practice social distancing.

After the emergence of 10 coronavirus positive cases in Kota, the district administration was serious about social distancing and now the Collector has imposed a complete ban on all selfies taken by Bhamashahs and other donors.

District Collector, Omprakash Kasera, said, 'we have asked all subdivision officers to ensure that social distancing is being practised while distributing food packets.' Kasera has also instructed the subdivision officers to take action against those who flout the guidelines under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the reports, as soon as the lockdown started in Kota, a lot of people sent food packets to the needy, but they took pictures of their benevolent act and put it on social media. Thereafter the pictures went viral.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot has asked all districts to implement the Bhilwara model to fight COVID-19 crisis, and Kota is also under pressure to put it in place soon otherwise it might be the new hotspot in the state after Jaipur which has 118 positive cases already.

'In areas where curfew has been imposed, the police force should strictly implement it. Also, those who are delivering food items to the needy will have to distribute food packets with the help of police in the curfew areas', instructed UDH Minister, Shanti Dhariwal, while addressing a meeting of district officials.

On Tuesday, two dozen more cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan. With this, the number of positive patients in the state has now reached 363. After 10 positive cases in Kota, curfew has been imposed from Monday night till 10.00 am on April 9.