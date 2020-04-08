STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Health Ministry​ announces insurance cover for medical workers fighting COVID-19

Under the scheme, 22.12 lakh public health care providers and community health workers will get an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

Published: 08th April 2020 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Medical workers

Medical workers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said medical professionals losing lives due to coronavirus or while treating such patients will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance scheme.

Under the scheme, 22.12 lakh public health care providers and community health workers will get an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

"The insurance cover will also include private hospital staff, retired staff, volunteers, contract workers, daily wagers and even outsourced staff hired by the central and state governments and autonomous healthcare institutions," the ministry said.

The insurance will provide a "comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of patients suffering from coronavirus infection and at the risk of being impacted by this".

"The duration of the policy is 90 days, starting from March 30. There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required," it said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The ministry added that individuals are required to pay any premium to be eligible under the scheme.

"The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health. It will be funded through the NDRF budget operated by the health ministry for this purpose," it said.

"In case of loss of life due to COVID-19, documents required to claim benefits include a claim form duly filled and signed by the nominee/claimant, identity proof of deceased and of the claimant, proof of relationship between the deceased and the claimant, laboratory report certifying having tested positive for COVID-19, death summary by the hospital where death occurred (in case death occurred in hospital) and death certificate," the ministry said.

"For community health care workers, the certificate should be from Medical Officer of Primary Health Centre (PHC) that ASHA/ASHA facilitator was drafted for work related to COVID-19," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Health Ministry Medical workers insurance cover COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp