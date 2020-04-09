STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No action plan for resuming train services from April 15: Railways

In a statement, the national transporter said that railway ministry has not issued any protocol as yet as falsely mentioned in the reports.

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian railways on Thursday denied all media reports that claimed confirmed decision has been made to resume 'train operations' from April 15, after the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends.

It said that it is premature to speculate about the norms of resumption of passenger services at this stage.

"Railways would take best feasible decisions and in the interest of all stake holders including the prospective passengers," it said, adding that all concerned are requested that not to be guided by the rumours or misleading reports in some section of media.

The railways said that all concerned would be intimated about the same as and when a decision is taken about it.

The national transporter's remarks came after some news reports claimed that the Indian railways has prepared plans to resume train services after April 14 with measures like thermal screening passengers before entering the railway station, arrival of passengers 4 hours before the train departure among others.

The national transporter has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 24 to April 14 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Only freight and special parcel trains are operational to ensure the supply of essential items across the country.

The railways also rolled time table for the special parcel trains for prompt delivery of all the essential items.

