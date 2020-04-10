STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24 of 26 coronavirus patients in Maharashtra's Sangli recover, 22 discharged

Earlier, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had said that 22 coronavirus patients in the district were cured and praised the local administration and citizens for their efforts.

Published: 10th April 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:Twenty-four of 26 coronavirus patients in Maharashtra's Sangli district have recovered from infection, and 22 of them have been discharged, local authorities said on Friday.

All these patients were either members of a family living in Islampur town or those who came in close contact with it. They accounted for all known coronavirus patients in this western Maharashtra district. "Twenty-four members of this group tested negative twice, indicating recovery," said district civil surgeon Dr CS Salunkhe.

Four members of the family tested positive for virus on March 23 after returning from Saudi Arabia. Within a week, another 21 relatives or close contacts, including a two-year- old boy, were found to have contracted the infection. "On April 5, the first four persons tested negative twice after the completion of 14-day isolation," Dr Salunkhe said.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra government to probe IPS officer Amitabh Gupta​'s role in travel nod to Wadhawans

"In the second and third slots, repeat samples of five and three family members tested negative, and recently 12 others tested negative twice," he said, adding that 22 of them have been discharged from hospital.

"Two persons (a couple) who have tested negative are still in hospital because their two-year-old son's isolation period is yet to be over, so they are with him," he added. But those who have been discharged will have to stay in institutional quarantine for some time before they can resume normal life.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, who is also local MLA and Sangli guardian minister, announced the news earlier and praised the doctors and nurses who treated the patients.

"These patients were under observation at Miraj Medical College. The results of their second test have come out negative, which marks a big success," said Deshmukh.

Patil said a three-pronged approach of isolation, cluster identification and social distancing prevented the spread of the virus in the area, and called it "Islampur pattern". However, he reminded people of the district that lockdown is still in force and it must be followed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Deshmukh Sangli coronavirus cure COVID 19 Coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp