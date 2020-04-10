STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Uttarakhand to extend lockdown till April 30, makes masks compulsory in public

The state cabinet in a meeting also took the decision to slash 30 per cent of the salaries of ministers and MLAs of the state including the chief minister.

Published: 10th April 2020 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Metro supermarket staff ensuring that people are wearing masks and sanitising their hands before entering the premises.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government on Friday announced a policy to tackle COVID-19 epidemic with decisions including sending a proposal to centre to extend lockdown till April 30, making the wearing of face-masks compulsory till May 31 and closing all educational institutions in the state till May 15.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, 'The decisions are being taken to battle the deadly coronavirus. I hope people will understand and cooperate.'

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES

Earlier, on Thursday, the government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the government officials, government employees and all 'Corona Warriors' who may lose their lives while carrying out their duties during COVID-19 epidemic.

The announcement came after cases of coronavirus rose from 7 to 35 within one week in the state.

Out of the total 35 COVID-19 positive cases, 29 are directly related to Tabhligi Jamaat followers.

Meanwhile, the state government, earlier this week, requested the centre to extend the lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak situation. 

The state cabinet in a meeting also took the decision to slash 30% of the salaries of ministers and MLAs of the state including the chief minister.

 On April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward. 

Total 180 came forward till date and requested medical help. 

Till date, a total five patients of COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged after their reports for the deadly infection was found negative. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavius COVID 19 Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp