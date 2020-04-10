COVID-19: Uttarakhand to extend lockdown till April 30, makes masks compulsory in public

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government on Friday announced a policy to tackle COVID-19 epidemic with decisions including sending a proposal to centre to extend lockdown till April 30, making the wearing of face-masks compulsory till May 31 and closing all educational institutions in the state till May 15.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, 'The decisions are being taken to battle the deadly coronavirus. I hope people will understand and cooperate.'



Earlier, on Thursday, the government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the government officials, government employees and all 'Corona Warriors' who may lose their lives while carrying out their duties during COVID-19 epidemic.

The announcement came after cases of coronavirus rose from 7 to 35 within one week in the state.

Out of the total 35 COVID-19 positive cases, 29 are directly related to Tabhligi Jamaat followers.

Meanwhile, the state government, earlier this week, requested the centre to extend the lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak situation.

The state cabinet in a meeting also took the decision to slash 30% of the salaries of ministers and MLAs of the state including the chief minister.

On April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward.

Total 180 came forward till date and requested medical help.

Till date, a total five patients of COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged after their reports for the deadly infection was found negative.