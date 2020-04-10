STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED seizes luxury vehicles of Wadhawans used for Mahabaleshwar trip amid coronavirus lockdown

The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.

Published: 10th April 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said.

They said the federal agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution. The notice said that the vehicles are owned by the Wadhawan brothers.

  • Radhika M Vasudevan
    Join BJP to get them back and a clean chit.
    1 day ago reply
