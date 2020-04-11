Bihar corona count touches 61 as one more tests positive

By Express News Service

PATNA: The total count of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar rose to 61 as a 45-year old from Nadawa district tested positive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state health department claimed that it has adopted a well-researched, balanced and calculated socio-scientific management module to beat the pandemic.

As many as 6111 samples were tested and 61 positive cases have been detected so far in the state, officials aid, adding, a majority of the infected people with travel history to corona-hit places transmitted the virus to their family members unknowingly.

he highest number of 29 Corona positive cases were reported from Siwan so far followed by 7 in Munger, 5 each in Patna, Gaya and Begusarai, 3 in Gopalganj, 2 each in Nalanda and Nawada and 1 each in Saran, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur.

While 21 positive cases (35 per cent) belonged to 21-30 age group, 17 cases are from 11-20 group, 14 cases from 31-40 group, 2 from 51-60 group and one from 61-70 group.

Principal secretary of health Sanjay Kumar said that 25 per cent of the total cases were symptomatic whereas 75 per cent of them were 'asymptomatic' status till the time they were tested.

Kumar said that of 61 reported positive cases, 40% are females and the rest are males.