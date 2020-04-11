STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Officials trying to take COVID-19 patient to hospital attacked in Meerut

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that a team, which had gone to take a COVID-19 patient to hospital in Meerut, were attacked by some people.

Published: 11th April 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wear protective gear as they arrive at a hospital where COVID-19 positive patients are being treated in Prayagraj

Medical staff wear protective gear as they arrive at a hospital where COVID-19 positive patients are being treated in Prayagraj. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/ MEERUT: A team of police and district officials was attacked in Meerut's Jali Kothi on Saturday when it reached there to seal a part of the area following a confirmation about presence of coronavirus patients there, officials said.

Four people, including an imam, have been arrested in connection with the incident, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in Lucknow.

ALSO READ| Man under home quarantine in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar commits suicide

"A team which had gone to take a COVID-19 patient to hospital in Meerut's Jali Kothi area was attacked by some people. Four persons, including an imam, have been arrested in this regard. Action will be initiated against the accused persons under the National Security Act (NSA)," Awasthi said in a statement.

The NSA allows preventive detention up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to the national security or law and order.

Circle Officer Dinesh Shukla said the accused pelted stones at the team, injuring a police official and the city magistrate. "On February 24, three people attended a programme of a local Jamaat and came from Maharashtra (Malegaon) to Meerut. They were staying at Dariwaali Masjid. On Friday, their samples came back positive for coronavirus," he said.

"On Saturday morning, when in-charge of Delhi Gate police station Ravindra Singh along with police force and City Magistrate Satendra Kumar Singh went to seal a lane in the Jali Kothi area, some people started resisting them, and raised slogans against the police. They also pelted stones at the police," he added.

Shukla said that the city magistrate and police station in-charge sustained injuries in the incident. Additional police force from other police stations was rushed to the spot as soon as information about the incident was transmitted on wireless. Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, "The area is being sealed. As of now, there is peace in the area."

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 433 coronavirus cases. The tally in Meerut stands at 44, of which six were reported on Saturday, according to official data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Meerut coronavirus UP officials attacked Meerut Covid patient
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp