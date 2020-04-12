STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Contact tracking, testing to be carried out in vulnerable areas, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The government has also earmarked hospitals across the state for the treatment of 'serious and critical' patients.

Published: 12th April 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday contended that "tracing, tracking and testing" have to be actively carried out in areas where people might have come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

Kumar, during a review meeting with senior officials, also said that availability of necessary medicines and protective gears should never be a cause of concern for hospitals treating the infected.

Notably, the state has set up COVID care units for patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and health care centres for those with moderate symptoms.

The government has also earmarked hospitals across the state for the treatment of "serious and critical" patients.

The chief minister, while addressing the officials at his 1, Aney Marg, bungalow here, asked them to ensure smooth supply of essential items.

He directed district magistrates to make adequate arrangements so that farmers and labourers are not inconvenienced during harvesting of crops.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The chief minister also warned against hoarding and black marketing of commodities, saying action would be taken against people found flouting the rules.

Maintaining that doctors, medical staff, police personnel, administrative officials and sanitation workers are playing a very important role in the fight against the dreaded disease, Kumar appealed to people not to misbehave with them as they are putting their lives at risk to keep others safe.

"We should rather encourage them. We must all ensure safety and adequate facilities for these frontline workers," Kumar said, while asserting that people should not pay heed to rumours and fake news.

Urging people to abide by the lockdown norms, he reiterated that everyone should stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Nitish Kumar COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp