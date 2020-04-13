After Chhatisgrah, Bihar records 43 per cent recovery rate of Covid-19 positive patients

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar is now the second in the country to have achieved the 43% of recovery rate of Covid-19 positive patients out of total reported cases after Chhatisgrah,which has 50% of recovery rate.

Sharing this with the media on Monday after conducting a review meeting with health officials, health minister Mangal Pandey said that the total number of cured Covid-19 positive patients has increased to 28 in the state, which is 43% of the total positive patients.

“This rate of recovery of positive patients in Bihar is the second highest in the country”, Pandey claimed,adding that 27 out of 28 cured patients of covid-19 were sent to their homes while one patient has been kept in the government quarantine.

Besides this, he said that heath officials have been directed to ensure door to door screening of patients in Siwan,Nawada,Begusarai and Nalanda districts depending upon the number of cases reported form these districts.

He also said that testing facility of covid-19 has also been started at Muzaffarpur based SKMCH after Patna and Darbhanga. “ With this, total 5 testing centres have started working in Bihar and 13 samples were tested on the first day of testing facility started at SKMCH on Monday”, he claimed.

He said that the state government will henceforth Rs 500 to any woman, if she he brought to hospital for maternity benefits even by a private ambulance or vehicle. “The amount will be directly credited to her account from the state health department”, he said.