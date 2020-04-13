STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Chhatisgrah, Bihar records 43 per cent recovery rate of Covid-19 positive patients

Health minister Mangal Pandey said that the total number of cured Covid-19 positive patients has increased to 28 in the state, which is 43% of the total positive patients.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representational image (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar is now the second in the country to have achieved the 43% of recovery rate of Covid-19 positive patients out of total reported cases after Chhatisgrah,which has 50% of recovery rate.

Sharing this with the media on Monday after conducting a review meeting with health officials, health minister Mangal Pandey said that the total number of cured Covid-19 positive patients has increased to 28 in the state, which is 43% of the total positive patients.

“This rate of recovery of positive patients in Bihar is the second highest in the country”, Pandey claimed,adding that 27 out of 28 cured patients of covid-19 were sent to their homes while one  patient has been kept in the government quarantine.

Besides this, he said that heath officials have been directed to ensure door to door screening of patients in Siwan,Nawada,Begusarai and Nalanda districts depending upon the number of cases reported form these districts.

He also said that testing facility of covid-19 has also been started at Muzaffarpur based SKMCH after Patna and Darbhanga.  “ With this, total 5 testing centres have started working in Bihar and 13 samples were tested on the first day of testing facility started at SKMCH on  Monday”, he claimed.

He said that the state government will henceforth Rs 500 to any woman, if she he brought to hospital for maternity benefits even by a private ambulance or vehicle. “The amount will be directly credited to her account from the state health department”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown Coronavirus recovery rate
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp