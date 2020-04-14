COVID-19: Goa proposes to make masks mandatory, says minister
'Wearing masks in open spaces will be made mandatory in the state, a request to this effect has been move to the CM...' state health minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.
PANAJI: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said wearing masks would be soon made compulsory in the state in view of the coronavirus outbreak and a proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
The state has two COVID-19 patients presently.
"Wearing masks in open spaces will be made mandatory in the state, a request to this effect has been move to the CM.
This will further strengthen our fight against #COVID-19," he tweeted.