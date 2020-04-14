STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown extension: Railways set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for April 15 - May 3 

With the announcement of the extension of the lockdown period, railways on Tuesday not only cancelled all its passenger services till May 3 but also stopped all advance bookings.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Workers converting railway boggies into isolation wards at Kranthiveera sangolli rayanna railway station on Monday

Bengaluru Workers converting railway boggies into isolation wards at Kranthiveera sangolli rayanna railway station on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for travel between April 15 and May 3 due to extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till then in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told PTI.

With the national transporter allowing tickets to be booked during the 21-day lockdown for journeys after April 14, around 39 lakh bookings were made by passengers hoping that trains will be in operation post-lockdown.

However, with the announcement of the extension of the lockdown period, railways on Tuesday not only cancelled all its passenger services till May 3 but also stopped all advance bookings.

All passengers will, however, get full refund for tickets booked for the cancelled trains as well as for those booked in advance.

Railways has also said full refunds would be automatically provided by the national transporter for its online customers, while those who have booked at the counters can take the refunds up to July 31.

