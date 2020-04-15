STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 69 pregnant women home quarantined in Pune after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

At least 69 women from 31 villages of the tehsil had visited the radiologist for sonography, a senior official from the Pune Zilla Parishad said.

By PTI

PUNE: As many as 69 pregnant women in Shirur tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district were placed under home quarantine, after a radiologist who had attended to them tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

"The radiologist had some symptoms of coronavirus so he voluntarily approached the health officials, following which his swab samples were sent for testing and he tested positive a couple of days ago," he said.

The radiologist, who lives in Pune, visited clinics in and around Shirur tehsil and had performed sonographies on 69 pregnant women at a clinic in Shikrapur on April 6, 7 and 8.

"All 69 women are placed under home quarantine, as it is not advisable to send them for institutional quarantine," he said, adding that a team of 31 doctors and Asha workers was formed to collect swab samples of these women.

"We have also declared these 31 villages as containment zones and a swab collection centre has been set up in Shikrapur and a technical team from the district hospital is stationed there," he said.

