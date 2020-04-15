STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pune reports four coronavirus deaths in a single day

Meanwhile, two more nurses, aged 41 years and 47 years at Sassoon Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Health officials dressed in protective suits and masks at NRS hospital during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Kolkata

For representational purposes (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

PUNE: Four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported from the city on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 42, said Pune health officials.

117 new coronavirus cases were recorded today in Maharashtra, increasing the state tally to 2801.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 deaths Pune
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
