STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prevention of COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra proving to be a challenge: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The deliberations focused on issues like the patient care; need for medical equipment; availability of ICU beds, and ensuring protection of medical personnel treating coronavirus positive patients.

Published: 15th April 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that ensuring recovery of COVID-19 patients and preventing fatalities were the challenges being faced by his government as well as the medical fraternity.

In his interaction with CEOs of privatehospital in Mumbai, along with members of the newly-set up task force of medical professionals through video conferencing, Thackeray underlined the need to put in place a robust patient management system.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand, and not Maharashtra, has the highest COVID-19 death rate in India: Uddhav govt

The deliberations focused on issues like the patient care; need for medical equipment; availability of ICU beds, and ensuring protection of medical personnel treating coronavirus positive patients.

The CM further said that the focus should be on prevention of deaths of COVID-19 patients and saving those patients who are in a serious condition.

In a worrying tend, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 232 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the virus infected patients in the state to 2916, a Health official said, adding that nine more people have succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll so far to 187.

Underlining the concerns of the state government, a senior officer had said that though Maharashtra stands at the fourth position in the country vis-a-vis the COVID-19 mortality rate at 7.34 per cent, the state is way ahead both in terms of the number of positive cases and fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp