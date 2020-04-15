STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura's first COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

The person underwent three consecutive tests, all of which came out negative, he said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

AGARTALA: The first COVID-19 positive patient of Tripura who was under treatment at GB Hospital of Agartala, has been discharged after being tested negative for the virus, state Health Secretary Debasish Basu said here on Wednesday.

READ| FIR against Tripura CM for spreading 'fake information' on COVID-19

Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far. On April 10, Tripura confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus. According to the authorities, the person had travelled along with a COVID-19 patient in the train.

The Tripura government has decided to conduct coronavirus tests on all 769 persons who are now in quarantine.According to the Union Health Ministry, the count of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday. Of these, 1306 have been cured and discharged, and 377 have succumbed to the viral infection.

