COVID-19: 286 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra; tally now at 3,202; death toll at 194

MUMBAI: As many as 286 new cases of COVID-19 were found in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally beyond the 3,200-mark, while seven more people succumbed to the disease, said a state health official.

With this, the state has so far reported 3,202 cases, while the death toll is now 194, he added.

Progressive patients -- 3202, deaths 194 while total 300 discharged.

Five more COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, taking the tally of cured cases to 300, he said.

The state has so far carried out testing of 56,673 samples for COVID-19 in laboratories, the official said.