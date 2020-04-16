More than Rs 5 crore collected in penalty from lockdown violators in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: More than eight hundred people violating the lockdown have been arrested and jailed in action taken by Bihar police in the last 22 days.

Every day since March 24, 30 to 50 people were arrested for violation of lockdown in all the 38 districts of Bihar by police.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Additional Director General (HQ Police) Jitendra Kumar said: "The police across the state are intensively patrolling to ensure total lockdown since the day it was imposed on the pan-India level. Till date, a record number of 1078 cases have been lodged and 857 persons arrested for lockdown violation ".

The police teams are manning each and every nook and corner in the state, even in interiors, to check the unnecessary movements of residents.

Kumar further said that 23,033 vehicles were seized till Wednesday from across the state by police on the charges of defying the lockdown by plying on the roads without valid reason and passes.

"In addition to all these actions, a record amount running into over Rs 5.35 crore has also been recovered from the lockdown violators in penalty in the last 22 days", Kumar added.

He said that police have stepped up surveillance and patrolling further during the extended period of lockdown till May 3.