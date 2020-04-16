STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More than Rs 5 crore collected in penalty from lockdown violators in Bihar

23,033 vehicles were seized till Wednesday from across the state by police on the charges of defying the lockdown by plying on the roads without valid reason and passes.

Published: 16th April 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: More than eight hundred people violating the lockdown have been arrested and jailed in action taken by Bihar police in the last 22 days.

Every day since March 24, 30 to 50 people were arrested for violation of lockdown in all the 38 districts of Bihar by police.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Additional Director General (HQ Police) Jitendra Kumar said: "The police across the state are intensively patrolling to ensure total lockdown since the day it was imposed on the pan-India level. Till date, a record number of 1078 cases have been lodged and 857 persons arrested for lockdown violation ".

The police teams are manning each and every nook and corner in the state, even in interiors, to check the unnecessary movements of residents.

Kumar further said that 23,033 vehicles were seized till Wednesday from across the state by police on the charges of defying the lockdown by plying on the roads without valid reason and passes.

"In addition to all these actions, a record amount running into over Rs 5.35 crore has also been recovered from the lockdown violators in penalty in the last 22 days", Kumar added.

He said that police have stepped up surveillance and patrolling further during the extended period of lockdown till May 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown violation penalty Bihar
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp