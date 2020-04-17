Six-month-old, two-year-old among 11 new COVID-19 cases from Bihar

By ANI

PATNA: A six-month-old infant and a two-year-old from the same family in Munger were among the 11 new coronavirus cases detected in Bihar on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 83, according to Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Among the 11 fresh cases, nine were reported from Munger. Ten family members of the two children, including them, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 13,387 including 11,201 active cases, 1,749 cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.