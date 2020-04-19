COVID-19 positive NSA detainee flees from Jabalpur hospital, Rs 10,000 bounty declared

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: In an alarming development, a 30-year-old National Security Act (NSA) detainee from Indore, who had tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus on April 11, reportedly fled from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur district on Sunday.

The man identified as Javed Khan, a resident of Chandan Nagar locality of Indore was undergoing treatment at the isolated ward of the hospital in Jabalpur since April 11.

According to Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh, a bounty of Rs 10,000 has been declared on the arrest of the absconding NSA detainee Coronavirus patient. “We’ve put up posters containing his pictures across Jabalpur and also put those posters on social media. Also, all adjoining districts have been alerted in the matter,” said Singh.

Javed was being treated at an isolated ward of the hospital. On Sunday afternoon, other Coronavirus positive patients under treatment at the same hospital were being shifted from one ward to another, when Javed slipped away from his isolated ward, despite security guards having been deployed to keep an eye on him.

“We’re scanning all CCTV grabs retrieved from the hospital, but Javed isn’t visible in that footage, which suggests that he could be hiding somewhere inside the hospital premises only,” said Singh.

Javed was among the four men against whom NSA was invoked on April 8 after they were arrested for attacking an on-duty police constable in Chandan Nagar COVID-19 containment zone of Indore on April 7.

While two of them, including Javed, were sent to Jabalpur Central Jail on April 9, two others were sent to Satna Central Jail. Out of the four men, three have so far tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. While Javed was admitted at the hospital in Jabalpur, the two other Coronavirus positive NSA detainees are under treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal.