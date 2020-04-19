STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 positive NSA detainee flees from Jabalpur hospital, Rs 10,000 bounty declared

Absconding man was among four men slapped with NSA for attacking on duty cop in Indore on April 7

Published: 19th April 2020 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road at C block Jahangirpur area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Sunday

Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road at C block Jahangirpur area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: In an alarming development, a 30-year-old National Security Act (NSA) detainee from Indore, who had tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus on April 11, reportedly fled from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur district on Sunday.

The man identified as Javed Khan, a resident of Chandan Nagar locality of Indore was undergoing treatment at the isolated ward of the hospital in Jabalpur since April 11.

According to Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh, a bounty of Rs 10,000 has been declared on the arrest of the absconding NSA detainee Coronavirus patient. “We’ve put up posters containing his pictures across Jabalpur and also put those posters on social media. Also, all adjoining districts have been alerted in the matter,” said Singh.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Javed was being treated at an isolated ward of the hospital. On Sunday afternoon, other Coronavirus positive patients under treatment at the same hospital were being shifted from one ward to another, when Javed slipped away from his isolated ward, despite security guards having been deployed to keep an eye on him.

“We’re scanning all CCTV grabs retrieved from the hospital, but Javed isn’t visible in that footage, which suggests that he could be hiding somewhere inside the hospital premises only,” said Singh.

Javed was among the four men against whom NSA was invoked on April 8 after they were arrested for attacking an on-duty police constable in Chandan Nagar COVID-19 containment zone of Indore on April 7.

While two of them, including Javed, were sent to Jabalpur Central Jail on April 9, two others were sent to Satna Central Jail. Out of the four men, three have so far tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. While Javed was admitted at the hospital in Jabalpur, the two other Coronavirus positive NSA detainees are under treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Jabalpur
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp