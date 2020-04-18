COVID-19 LIVE | Lockdown extended till May 7 in Telangana, fresh spike in cases in Maharashtra

By Online Desk

After showing a constant dip for three-four days, Tamil Nadu reported a sudden rise in the number of cases with 105 positive cases on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry stated that1,324 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 16,116 including 519 deaths.

Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal informed the media that the lockdown will be relaxed in places which are not containment zones from April 20. The hotspots will see even more stringent norms.

As the country entered 26th day of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier in the day allowed the movement of stranded migrants within a state. The interstate movement continues to remain banned from the states where they are currently located.

The central government also clarified that the service of non-essential items by e-commerce companies will remain banned during the ongoing lockdown.