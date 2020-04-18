STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Lockdown extended till May 7 in Telangana, fresh spike in cases in Maharashtra

With 31 deaths and 1324 new cases reported in last 24 hours, India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 16116, informed Health Ministry.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Medical officials wear protective gear interacts with local residents during going for the door to door to check for new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad

Medical officials wear protective gear interacts with local residents during going for the door to door to check for new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad. (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

After showing a constant dip for three-four days, Tamil Nadu reported a sudden rise in the number of cases with 105 positive cases on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry stated that1,324 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 16,116 including 519 deaths. 

Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal informed the media that the lockdown will be relaxed in places which are not containment zones from April 20. The hotspots will see even more stringent norms. 

As the country entered 26th day of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier in the day allowed the movement of stranded migrants within a state. The interstate movement continues to remain banned from the states where they are currently located. 

The central government also clarified that the service of non-essential items by e-commerce companies will remain banned during the ongoing lockdown.

Live Updates
