STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: Marriage plans end in quarantine for youth who cycled from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh 

Cycling day and night for almost a week, the 24-year-old along with his three friends covered a distance of 850 km but landed in a quarantine centre here on Sunday last.

Published: 19th April 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

BALAMPUR: When Sonu Kumar Chauhan set out homewards on his bicycle from Ludhiana in Punjab, it was to somehow reach in time for his wedding slated for April 15 in a UP district bordering Nepal.

Cycling day and night for almost a week, the 24-year-old along with his three friends covered a distance of 850 km but landed in a quarantine centre here on Sunday last.

His home was still 150 km away in Pipra Rasulpur in Maharajganj distirct.

ALSO READ | When celebrations go awry: Thane couple, kin, guests booked for marriage function amid lockdown

Chauhan, who works in a tiles factory in Ludhiana, and three of his friends set out on bicycles as all other means of transportation were closed down because of the coronavirus lockdown and he had to reach home for his wedding.

The four covered a distance of 850 km, cycling day and night for a week, but on Sunday they were caught by the authorities here while entering the district and placed in quarantine.

"Had I reached home, about 150 km from here, there were chances that the wedding would have taken place without any fanfare but the authorities did not allow me to go home despite requests," Chauhan told PTI.

However, he quickly adds that health is most important and the wedding can take place later.

SP, Balrampur, Devranjan Verma said that Chauhan and his friends were stopped when they were entering into the district and were sent to a quarantine centre.

If their reports come out negative in 14 days time, they will be allowed to go, the SP added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown Lockdown extension Uttar Pradesh Punjab
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp