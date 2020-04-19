STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra records 552 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4200

Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, health officials said.

Published: 19th April 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Medical officials wear protective gear interacts with local residents during going for the door to door to check for new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad

Medical officials wear protective gear interacts with local residents during going for the door to door to check for new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally of such cases to 4200, health officials said.

Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, the officials said.

So far, 507 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the official said.

When asked about the large number of positive cases, another health official said people should understand that the coronavirus infection is still in a growing phase.

"Aggressive testing, contact tracing and natural course of progression are the reasons behind such a large number of people testing positive for COVID-19," he said.

Of the 12 deaths reported on Sunday, six are from Mumbai, four from Malegaon, and one each from Solapur and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Industries in green, orange zones in Maharashtra to be allowed to resume, says CM Uddhav 

Of the 4,200 cases, Mumbai has so far recorded 2,724 cases and 132 deaths due to COVID-19.

Thane division, which includes Mumbai, has 3,214 cases and 148 deaths, the official said.

The division wise total cases and deaths are as follows: Pune division 637 and 55, Nashik division 121 and 10, Kolhapur division 40 and 1 while Aurangabad division has 33 cases and three deaths so far.

There are 12 cases of coronavirus infection in Latur division but no death so far.

Akola division has 58 cases and 3 deaths and Nagpur divisions has 72 cases and 1 death due to the global pandemic.

ALSO READ | Selective relaxation in non-containment areas from April 20: Health Ministry

The state also has 13 people from neighbouring states admitted to various hospitals. Two such persons died during the treatment, the official said.

Maharashtra has so far seen 72,023 tests of which 67,673 were negative. There are 368 active containment zones in the state. Authorities have formed 6,359 squads which have completed surveillance of 23.97 lakh persons, he said.

While 507 patients in the state were discharged after recovery, 87,254 people are in home quarantine and 6,743 are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Maharashtra
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp