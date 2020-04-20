STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No relaxation at all, lockdown to remain imposed till May 3: Bihar DGP

So far, 93 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:31 PM

Health workers during door-to-door screening exercise in Bihar (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

PATNA: Refuting certain rumours about easing coronavirus restrictions, the Director-General of Police (DGP), Bihar on Monday clarified that there is no relaxation in the lockdown. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the resumption of some activities.

"There's a lot of rumours going around, I'm reiterating it again and again that there's no relaxation of any kind from today. Lockdown will go on for common man till 3rd May, just like it has, till date. Everyone has to stay at home. There's no relaxation," said Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar

"MHA has allowed the resumption of some activities, so if people related to those activities come out of their houses, then common man should not think that they too can step out of their homes now," he added.

If anyone comes out without a reason, strict action will be taken against them, the DGP added.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,265 on Monday including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

