Palghar lynching: Two cops suspended for negligence in duty; 101 people arrested

On April 16 night, three Mumbai residents, who were on their way to Silvassa, were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves.

Published: 20th April 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of  the lynching of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The incident took place on April 16 when the three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar.

The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra government orders high-level probe into Palghar mob lynching

Palghar Collector Dr Kailas Shinde earlier said the role of police on the day of the incident was being probed, and it was also being examined how the three men travelled from Mumbai during the lockdown.

Following the probe, Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh ordered suspension of Kasa police station's assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale and sub-inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty, a police source said.

The Kasa police have registered three FIRs in connection with the incident and arrested 101 people, who have been remanded in police custody till April 30, a police spokesperson said.

Nine juveniles have also been taken into custody and sent to a remand home at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

ALSO READ: Three lynched by villagers in Maharashtra's Palghar on suspicion of kidney theft

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men.

The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

Amit Shah tells CM Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about the lynching of three people in the state's Palghar area, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation, Thackeray apprised the home minister about the incidents and the steps taken to nab those involved in the incident, they said.

