STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After 29 days, Madhya Pradesh gets five ministers, two Scindia loyalists make it to Cabinet

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been on opposition Congress's target for running a single man government since March 23 despite the coronavirus crisis.

Published: 21st April 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Narottam Mishra taking oath. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

BJP leader Narottam Mishra taking oath. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Almost a month after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the council of ministers were sworn in at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

The Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to a small team of five ministers, including two Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, who were among the 6 ministers and 22 Congress MLAs who resigned.

ALSO READ: Police officer infected with COVID-19 dies in Indore hospital

The five ministers sworn in on Tuesday, included Narottam Mishra (six time BJP MLA and ex minister from the Gwalior-Chambal region), Kamal Patel (five time BJP MLA, ex-minister from Central MP and considered close to former union minister Uma Bharti) and Meena Singh (BJP's five time tribal MLA considered close to state BJP chief VD Sharma).

Two other ministers were Scindia loyalists Tulsi Silawat (Health Minister in Kamal Nath government) and Govind Singh Rajput (Transport and Revenue minister in the Kamal Nath government).

The five ministers represented five different parts of MP including Bundelkhand, Central MP, Malwa-Nimar, Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal region. 

But the Vindhyan region, which gave BJP maximum seats in the 2018 assembly polls found no representation among the five strong council of ministers, possibly due to competitive politics between camps led by ex-minister Rajendra Shukla and Kedarnath Shukla.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tried to ensure a caste balance in the small team of ministers by choosing two ministers from general category (Narottam Mishra and Govind Singh Rajput), one from powerful OBC segment (Kamal Patel), one from scheduled caste category (Tulsi Silawat) and one from the scheduled tribe segment (Meena Singh).

Importantly, the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been on opposition Congress's target for running a single man government since March 23 during the coronavirus pandemic crisis in the state with 1503 cases and 77 deaths.

According to sources within the BJP, the first expansion of the cabinet is likely to happen after May 3.

The resignations of Congress ministers and MLAs as Vidhan Sabha members last month had scripted the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government on March 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Cabinet cabinet expansion coronavirus
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp