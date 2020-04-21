Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemns Palghar lynching incident, demands strict punishment for culprits

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the lynching of three persons in Palghar in Maharashtra and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.

Three men, who were mistaken for thieves, were allegedly lynched on Thursday night in Palghar.

"Strongly condemn the brutal mob lynching of three persons, including two sadhus in Palghar near Mumbai. There is no place for such mob violence and brutality in a civil society and the perpetrators must be given stringent punishment," Gehlot tweeted.