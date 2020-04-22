STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, BJP spar over Arnab Goswami's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi 

BJP's Amit Malviya criticised the Congress for its leaders' attack on Goswami.

Published: 22nd April 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 11:15 PM

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over Republic TV's Arnab Goswami's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.

Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, slammed Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that it was "deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors".

BJP's Amit Malviya criticised the Congress for its leaders' attack on Goswami.

Slamming Goswami's remarks against Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said she has been a highly successful Congress president.

"Ridiculous attack by Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi Ji in derogatory language is totally shameful & unacceptable.

She was 22 yrs old when she came to India & has been living here for 52 years of which she has dedicated most of her life to the service of the country," Singh tweeted.

Malviya defended Goswami, saying he spoke the truth.

"Shame on Congress for attacking Arnab because he spoke the truth. In 2013, Wiki cable said that Sonia Gandhi wanted Bajrang Dal banned in Odisha and Karnataka, but she retracted when MK Narayanan explained that their response was against forced conversions by Pentecostal groups," he tweeted.

He also hit back at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Congress leader's demand to "sack" Goswami.

"Abuse Modi, get Padma Shri and go to Rajya Sabha. And if the truth of Sonia Gandhi is shown, then sack him. How will this do? Freedom of speech can't be a one way street!" the BJP's information technology wing head tweeted.

Surjewala in his tweet said, "Let PM remember that Sonia Gandhi has spent over 50 years of life in India, serving the country & being a witness to sacrifice of her mother in law & husband.

But your favourite abusive anchors won't bat an eyelid before hurling filth. Silence is acquiescence, Mr.PM!".

Amit Malviya Sonia gandhi Arnab Goswami
Coronavirus
Comments(3)

  • Dr,R.C.Garg
    What about using abusive languages against Modiji who is the P M of INDIA He is not a dictator but has been elected by most of the Indians. Telling him Chor is also derogatory. We must respect our PM in spite of difference of opinion. Love begets love
    5 hours ago reply

  • Samuel J
    The violence is a method of congress to silence the critics of gandhis especially sonia gandhi.Sonia gandhi a foreign national by birth is been made to look like a great patriot which she is not.However the congress may try sonia gandhi cannot be considered a great patriot.
    6 hours ago reply

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Congress
    7 hours ago reply
