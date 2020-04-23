STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After UP, MP, now Haryana sends buses to bring back 800 students stuck in Kota amid lockdown

The students from Haryana, who were preparing for various competitive examinations, have been stuck at the coaching hub of Kota due to the lockdown.

Published: 23rd April 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

UP government also sent buses to evacuate students from Kota. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Thursday sent 31 state transport buses to bring back over 800 students of the state who are stuck in Rajasthan's Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

"Thirty one Haryana Roadways buses have gone to Kota to bring back the students," Haryana's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma told PTI.

He said the buses from the Rewari and Narnaul depots of Haryana Roadways have been sent to bring back the students.

Nearly 850 students are expected to travel back to their homes in the buses, officials said.

