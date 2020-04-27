STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five out of eight Northeast states are coronavirus-free, shares Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh, that those five states are - Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Workers from Northeast seen wearing masks. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh on Monday said that five out of the eight states in the North-East are corona-free now.

He said that those five states are - Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura.

"Three states in the region - Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram - are not corona-free but there have been no new positive cases in these states in the recent past," Singh said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Singh said that the credit for the low incidence of cases in the North-east goes to the way the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority to the region's development in the past six years.

"Even during this emergency, the way the air cargo was operational in bringing supplies to the region, there was no shortage in the area of essential goods. From March 30 onwards, supplies kept reaching the region through Air India and the Indian Air Force. It was Prime Minister Modi's directive that the North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and island areas of the country be given priority," Singh said.

ALSO READ: Income tax department initiates inquiry against IRS officials for suggestions to tackle corona

"The governments in all eight North-eastern states have worked hard and collaborated with the Centre during this crisis. The North-East Development Council which is headquartered in Shillong has done an excellent job of coordination during this period," he added.

MoS Singh further pointed out that the DoNER had made available a fund amounting to Rs 25 crore for the state governments of the region even before the lockdown was imposed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus in India coronavrus death toll coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp