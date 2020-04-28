STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet engineer tests positive for coronavirus; second case among airline staff

As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:55 PM

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said one of its engineers has tested positive for coronavirus and that all measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to the person.

An airline spokesperson told PTI that the employee last reported for duty on April 22 and was tested positive on April 27. As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next two weeks, the spokesperson said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

This is at least the second case of a SpiceJet staff getting coronavirus infection. Earlier, a pilot with the airline tested positive for coronavirus. "One of our colleagues, an engineer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. He had last reported on duty on April 22 at the Delhi airport. The engineer got tested on April 27," the statement said.

According to the airline, all measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him. "We have been diligently following the guidelines issued by the government and WHO," it said, adding that all aircraft are being disinfected thoroughly since the end of January and the disinfectants used are as per the WHO standards.

Nearly 30,000 people have been infected by coronavirus and more than 930 people have died due to the infection so far in the country.

