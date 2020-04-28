Three shifts, six-day week: Rajnath Singh tells defence units to ready post-lockdown plans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the contributions being made by the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in the nation's COVID-19 fight and also their operational plans through video conference on Tuesday.

While appreciating their innovative skills and the assistance rendered to the local administration, he directed them to be ready with post-lockdown plans.

MoD in its official release said, "Several Units of OFB and DPSUs which are located in non-red zones have already started operations. Almost all DPSUs have made contingency plans to ramp up production after the lockdown is lifted by drawing up plans to work in three shifts and extending the work days from five to six days a week. Work will be carried out by observing social distancing and other relevant health guidelines."

Rajnath Singh stressed DPSUs along with the private defence industry could play a major role in the economic revival.

He also appreciated the monetary contribution of about Rs 77 crores made by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence (MoD), OFB and DPSUs to the PM CARES Fund, generated from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and one-day salary contributions.

The OFB's contribution in fighting COVID-19 included repair of more than 100 ventilators, manufacturing 12,800 coveralls, development of spcialised machines for testing of PPEs, supply of 6.35 lakh masks to local authorities, supply of 340 specialised tents to Arunachal Pradesh for COVID-19 patients, distribution of 1 lakh litres of hand sanitizer etc. The OFB has also earmarked 280 isolation beds at its hospitals in 10 locations.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), meanwhile, will be manufacturing 12,000 ventilators in the month of May 2020 and another 18,000 in June 2020. Around 3,000 engineers will also participate in the training of health professionals in operationalising these ventilators.

HAL, for its part, has manufactured and supplied 300 aerosol cabinets to various hospitals. It has also distributed 56,000 masks and extended support to migrant labourers. In addition, it has also earmarked 93 isolation beds in Bangalore for COVID-19 patients. No positive COVID-19 case has been recorded among HAL employees.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is also working with eminent scientists for finalisation of design for ventilators and to make the prototype.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has provided PPE and medicines worth Rs 5 lakh to Naval Quarantine Centre, Mumbai and distributed 4,000 litres of sanitiser.

