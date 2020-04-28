STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three shifts, six-day week: Rajnath Singh tells defence units to ready post-lockdown plans

Rajnath Singh stressed Defence Public Sector Undertakings along with the private defence industry could play a major role in the economic revival.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh during a review meeting.

Rajnath Singh during a review meeting. (Photo | MoD)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the contributions being made by the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in the nation's COVID-19 fight and also their operational plans through video conference on Tuesday.  

While appreciating their innovative skills and the assistance rendered to the local administration, he directed them to be ready with post-lockdown plans. 

MoD in its official release said, "Several Units of OFB and DPSUs which are located in non-red zones have already started operations. Almost all DPSUs have made contingency plans to ramp up production after the lockdown is lifted by drawing up plans to work in three shifts and extending the work days from five to six days a week. Work will be carried out by observing social distancing and other relevant health guidelines."

Rajnath Singh stressed DPSUs along with the private defence industry could play a major role in the economic revival.

ALSO READ | Centre warns against indiscriminate use of plasma therapy for treating COVID-19

He also appreciated the monetary contribution of about Rs 77 crores made by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence (MoD), OFB and DPSUs to the PM CARES Fund, generated from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and one-day salary contributions. 

The OFB's contribution in fighting COVID-19 included repair of more than 100 ventilators, manufacturing 12,800 coveralls, development of spcialised machines for testing of PPEs, supply of 6.35 lakh masks to local authorities, supply of 340 specialised tents to Arunachal Pradesh for COVID-19 patients, distribution of 1 lakh litres of hand sanitizer etc. The OFB has also earmarked 280 isolation beds at its hospitals in 10 locations.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), meanwhile, will be manufacturing 12,000 ventilators in the month of May 2020 and another 18,000 in June 2020. Around 3,000 engineers will also participate in the training of health professionals in operationalising these ventilators.

HAL, for its part, has manufactured and supplied 300 aerosol cabinets to various hospitals. It has also distributed 56,000 masks and extended support to migrant labourers. In addition, it has also earmarked 93 isolation beds in Bangalore for COVID-19 patients. No positive COVID-19 case has been recorded among HAL employees.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is also working with eminent scientists for finalisation of design for ventilators and to make the prototype.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has provided PPE and medicines worth Rs 5 lakh to Naval Quarantine Centre, Mumbai and distributed 4,000 litres of sanitiser.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid19 coronavirus defence covid19 defence forces Rajnath Singh
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp