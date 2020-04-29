16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu & Kashmir, total state tally reach 581

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 581, officials said. Of the total cases, 523 are from Kashmir and 58 from Jammu region, they said, adding that while 192 people have been cured of the disease, eight have died. The dead include three women.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

Over 68,800 people have been put under surveillance, either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation, official said. "Till date, 68,846 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance. This include 6,440 in quarantine including facilities operated by government, 244 in hospital quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation and 8663 under home surveillance. As many as 53,110 people have completed their surveillance period," the officials said.