STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 death count rises to 39; 81 more test positive to take tally over 2100-mark

Of the five deaths, two were reported from Agra and one each from Firozabad, Bareilly and Mathura with the latter recording their first COVID-19 deaths.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Medical team collects a swab sample of COVID-19 suspect people during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow

Medical team collects a swab sample of COVID-19 suspect people during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state.

Of the five deaths, two were reported from Agra and one each from Firozabad, Bareilly and Mathura. Both Bareilly and Mathura recorded their first coronavirus deaths.

ALSO READ| Rs 5 lakh penalty, 7-year jail: UP govt mulling ordinance to protect corona warriors

Agra has reported the maximum 14 deaths in the state followed by six in Moradabad; five in Meerut; four in Kanpur; two in Firozabad; and one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Shravasti.

Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said in a statement that 81 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. Of this, 29 were reported from Agra, 10 from Firozabad and four from Lucknow.

He said that 510 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,585, he said. So far, 1,105 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

Earlier briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said sampling is now being done as per the Indian Council for Medical Research guidelines. "At present, pool testing is going on in 10 laboratories of the state. So far, 332 pool tests have been conducted. As many as 1,612 samples were tested. Of the 332 pools, 15 pools tested positive for COVID-19," Prasad said.

"After the imposition of the lockdown, there has been an impact on health services. A government order has been issued so that vaccination of children can be started at the earliest," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP coronavirus cases Uttar Pradesh COVID Coronavirus COVID19 UP corona tally
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp