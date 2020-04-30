STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team satisfied with steps taken to combat COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Chennai: MHA

Punya Salila Srivastava informed that the team also visited hospitals, shelter homes and construction sites to see the works being done by the local authorities.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava

Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) during their visit to Hyderabad and Chennai found that necessary steps are being taken to combat COVID-19, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, here on Thursday.

"The IMCT, which visited Hyderabad, has found that the State has an adequate number of testing kits, PPE kits, etc. The State is using an end-to-end IT dashboard to track patients right from testing to discharge," said Srivastava during a media briefing.



"The IMCT in Hyderabad visited Gandhi Hospital, the State's nodal centre for COVID-19. Required protocols for discharge and treatment are being followed. More than 93 per cent of patients in the region have been treated here and has more than 300 tests per day capacity," she said.

"The team found that Gandhi Hospital drops patient till home upon recovery and monitors quarantine via mobile messages. The central team visited King Koti Hospital, where protocols are also being followed."

"The team suggested that the area for donning and doffing of PPE kits should be distant from each other and that employees and patients should be assigned separate corridors," she said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

According to her, the IMCT in Hyderabad also visited the containment zone in Humayun Nagar. Essential goods and services are being provided by the corporation at door-step. The police are using drone technology for surveillance.

She said that the team also inspected the stock monitoring system of Central Drugs Store whereby stock of 44 district and sub-district hospitals is being monitored in real-time.

She further said that the team also found that at some construction sites, workers were working without masks. The team has suggested the officers provide masks, sanitisers and follow social-distancing while doing the work.

"IMCT in Hyderabad found that the implementation of lockdown and physical distancing is being done more or less well. The community leaders also co-operating with the authorities," she added.

Srivastava informed that IMCT in Chennai has found that the recovery rate in Tamil Nadu is very good as 57 per cent of COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state.

"The IMCT in Chennai found that migrant labourers are satisfied with the facilities arranged for them in shelter camps. TV, medical check-up and counselling facilities have also been provided to them. Food is being served three times a day. The subsidised ration and kit of essential goods are also being provided," she said.

She said that Chennai team has informed that test reports are given in 24 hours. COVID-19 tele-counselling and contact tracing centres are functioning well. Doctors converse with the patients using video conferencing as well in COVID hospitals.

"Chennai IMCT has informed that the State government has taken steps against domestic violence. Woman Constables visit homes proactively to prevent this. The team has asked the State to strengthen physical distancing measures in certain areas such as densely populated areas to increase PPE kits use among healthcare workers, to screen truck drivers," added Srivastava.

Comments

