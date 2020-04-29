STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra tally surpasses 10,000-mark with 583 new cases

Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 417 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,061 with as many as 290 coronavirus patients having died in the city so far.

Published: 29th April 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

By Online Desk

The Union Health Ministry said that 1,823 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 33,610, including 24,162 active cases, 8,373 cured, discharged, migrated and 1,075 deaths.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, 161 cases were reported on Thursday making it the highest single day rise. A two-month-old baby is also among those who tested positive.

To attract more foreign investments, PM Narendra Modi also held a Cabinet meeting to discuss strategies to boost the economy on Thursday.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India under lockdown COVID-19 updates COVID-19 deaths Chidambaram COVID-19 india

