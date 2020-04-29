COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra tally surpasses 10,000-mark with 583 new cases

By Online Desk

The Union Health Ministry said that 1,823 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 33,610, including 24,162 active cases, 8,373 cured, discharged, migrated and 1,075 deaths.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, 161 cases were reported on Thursday making it the highest single day rise. A two-month-old baby is also among those who tested positive.

To attract more foreign investments, PM Narendra Modi also held a Cabinet meeting to discuss strategies to boost the economy on Thursday.