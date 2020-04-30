STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Door-to-door COVID-19 screening in affected district led to identification of more cases: Mangal Pandey

On April 29, Pandey said that a door-to-door drive to screen people for COVID-19, which has already been completed in seven districts, will commence on May 1 across the state.

Published: 30th April 2020

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey at his residence monitoring the entire operation against coronavirus

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey at his residence monitoring the entire operation against coronavirus. (photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said that the state health department conducted a door-to-door drive to screen people for coronavirus which led to the identification of more cases in those districts that reported relatively higher number of COVID-19 cases.

"Bihar Health Department conducted a door-to-door drive to screen people for COVID-19 in some districts that reported relatively higher number of cases. The door-to-door screening led to identification of more cases in those districts, Pandey told ANI.

Speaking to ANI Pandey said, "A door-to-door drive will be conducted to screen people for

COVID-19 in all districts of Bihar, starting May 1. The door-to-door screening has already been completed in seven districts of the State." 

