Sulking Mukul Roy gets chance for airing unease to BJP brass in Delhi

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Responding to a call from the party high-command, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, who skipped week-long meetings with the national leadership last week following his discontent with the party’s Assembly seat-wise projections, will leave for Delhi within a day or two to meet top BJP brass.

Roy is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president JP Nadda. The summoning appears to be significant in the wake of the recent rift in the party’s Bengal functionaries that surfaced during the week-long meetings with the national leadership.

After Roy abruptly left Delhi last week, BJP MP Arjun Singh had alleged that ‘efficient’ workers, especially who defected from TMC, were not being allowed to work freely by a section of the leaders in the party hierarchy. Singh also pointed out the dominance of state president Dilip Ghosh in the party’s day-to-day affairs.

“The return of Biplab Mitra and his brother Prashanta to the ruling party on Friday is reflecting the veracity of Singh’s allegation. If more turncoats return to their parent party, it will not only create more embarrassment but also widen the crack in our organisation which might lead to a poor show in the Assembly elections,’’ said a BJP leader.

On many occasions, turncoats have alleged that they were not being informed and allowed to participate in BJP’s regular activities. “They alleged they were not even welcomed at the local party offices. These turncoats were active when they were in the TMC. If we force them to sit idle, it will be difficult to keep them with the party,’’ the leader said.