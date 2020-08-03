STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Four more deaths, 1,178 new cases take Assam's tally near 43,000 mark; Congress MLA tests positive

Two women from Karimganj and Tinsukia and a couple of men from Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan districts died due to COVID-19.

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

People maintain social distancing as they wait outside grocery shops during total lockdown imposed by the Assam Government to curb the spread of coronavirus in Guwahati Monday July 6 2020. (Photo | PT

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Four more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Sunday taking the death toll to 105, while 1,178 new positive cases pushed the states tally to 42,904, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two women from Karimganj and Tinsukia and a couple of men from Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan districts died due to COVID-19.

"Four more #COVID19 patients have succumbed to their infections today. Condolences to their families. Prayers", the minister tweeted.

The state reported 1,178 new cases out of 19,943 tests, with Kamrup Metropolitan district recording the highest of 268 infections.

"We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91 per cent)", Sarma said in the tweet.

Meanwhile, 942 patients were discharged from different hospitals of the state and many of them would be able to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Monday, he said.

Of the total 42,904 cases, 105 people have died, 10,412 are active cases, 33,384 have recovered from the disease and three migrated out of the state.

The health minister said that Assam has the lowest mortality rate of 0.24 per cent in the country.

In the case of recovery, it is in the fourth position with a rate of 75 per cent, while the state is ranked fifth in the number of tests per million with a figure of 27,544.

"We work for a larger goal of humanity and not for a Model. Our commitment to fighting the pandemic is robust", Sarma tweeted.

ALSO READ | Decline in Covid-19 positivity rate makes Assam to open up

A total of 9,64,449 samples have been so far tested across the state.

In Assam police, 1,701 personnel have tested positive for the virus so far and four have them have died, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Sarma formally inaugurated the second plasma bank in the state at Tezpur Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The facility had become functional on Friday with one person donating his plasma.

Meanwhile, Congress' Rakibul Hussain on Sunday became the seventh legislator in Assam to contract coronavirus infection.

Hussain, the MLA from Samaguri in Central Assam and a former state minister, said in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the virus along with his wife Nazreen Hussain.

His son, however, tested negative.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Request everyone who came in contact with me in the last four days to get themselves tested," he said in the post.

The former minister is the first Congress legislator to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another prominent politician of the party, All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev, had earlier tested positive for the virus.

All the other MLAs of the state, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were from the BJP.

They are Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar, Atul Bora, Krishnendu Paul, Naryan Deka, Bolin Chetia and Nabanita Handique

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Assam Coronavirus Deaths
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp