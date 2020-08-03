STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wonder why Amit Shah chose private hospital in Haryana over AIIMS for COVID-19 treatment: Shashi Tharoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union Home Minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Tharoor said, "True. Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state."

"Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," Shah tweeted.

On Saturday, Shah addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

