STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP Congress will send 11 silver bricks for Ram Mandir: Kamal Nath

Earlier in the day, Nath posted his picture clad in saffron on his Twitter profile.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI) (File Photo| PTI)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday hosted a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital at his residence here and announced sending 11 silver bricks for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, on the eve of the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony.

Nath said the silver bricks were bought from contributions made by members of the Congress.

"We will send 11 silver bricks for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya on the behalf of citizens of Madhya Pradesh," the former chief minister told reporters.

READ|Ayodhya wakes up to Treta Yug as three-day rituals begin with 'Gauri Ganesh Pujan'

He said 'Hanuman Chalisa' was recited for happiness, progress and prosperity of Madhya Pradesh.

Welcoming the upcoming construction of a Ram temple, Nath said its foundation had been led by prime minister (late) Rajiv Gandhi "who had opened the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site in 1985".

"These are our sentiments. Rajivji had said in 1989 that 'Ram Rajya' should come in the country. It's due to Rajiv Gandhi that the dream of Ram temple is coming true.  Had he been alive, he would have been very happy," Nath said.

The former CM also listed various works done by his government, which collapsed in March this year, for the protection of cows and development of temples.

"I had installed a huge idol of Lord Hanuman in Chhindwara. We built 'gaushalas' or cow shelters when in power. We also removed obstacles that came in the way of construction of 'Ram Van Gaman Path' (a mythological route taken by Lord Ram on his way to the 14-year exile). We had also planned the development of Mahakal and Omkareshwar temples," he said.

When asked about the BJP's allegations that the Congress lacked a firm stand on the issue of Ram temple, Nath said, "We do think about the party line. They (BJP) think about the party line. These are our sentiments".

Earlier in the day, Nath posted his picture clad in saffron on his Twitter profile.

Several leaders of the Congress, including former Union minister Arun Yadav and his MLA brother Sachin Yadav, have posted videos reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' on social media.

However, the ruling BJP took a swipe at the Congress, saying it was trying to take undue credit for the Ram temple.

"How can the party whose president Sonia Gandhi has not spoken a word about Ram temple is trying to take credit? Devotees of Lord Ram understand this politics of the Congress," said state Home Minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra.

He also referred to Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh's demand to postpone the Wednesday's foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya in view of "inauspicious muhurat".

"Construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is part of the BJP's agenda," said Mishra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Nath Ram Mandir Ayodhya
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp