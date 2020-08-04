Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar government recommends CBI probe after late actor's family requests

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the death of bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput after the late actor's father made an appeal to him.

KK Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday requested the Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey for recommendation of CBI probe into his son's unnatural death.

The DGP immediately conveyed the request to the Bihar government, which then complied with it.

Speaking to a news channel, Kumar said that the recommendation will reach the central government today.

He also expressed anguish over the unfair treatment meted out to the IPS officer who was forcibly quarantined upon reaching Mumbai to investigate Rajput's death.

"I also think that CBI would be able to investigate this case better. It is surprising to me that no one picked up the phone in Mumbai when Bihar DGP called them," Kumar said.

He said that lawyer engaged by the Bihar government would represent the state in the Supreme Court and the matter is to be heard on Wednesday.

Alongside KK Singh, the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh also made the demand through her Twitter account and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar in her post.

"In the light of obstructions caused to #BiharPolice in the case of @itsSSR ,we humbly demand #CBIforShushant . My brother deserves justice. @PMOIndia, @AmitShah, @NitishKumar, help us in the fair probe in the interest of justice #CBIForSSRHomicideCase" she tweeted.

The decision has been welcomed by politicians across the state.

BJP state chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal expressed hope that 'truth will now prevail' in the case.

Neeraj Singh Bablu, BJP MLA and cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput also thanked the state government for recommending CBI probe.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tewari also welcomed the decision of Nitish Kumar and called it a "belated but much needed move".

Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help.

"On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

(With agency inputs)