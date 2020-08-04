STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar government recommends CBI probe after late actor's family requests

KK Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday requested the Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey for recommendation of CBI probe into his son's unnatural death.

Published: 04th August 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the death of bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput after the late actor's father made an appeal to him.

KK Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday requested the Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey for recommendation of CBI probe into his son's unnatural death.

The DGP immediately conveyed the request to the Bihar government, which then complied with it.

Speaking to a news channel, Kumar said that the recommendation will reach the central government today.

He also expressed anguish over the unfair treatment meted out to the IPS officer who was forcibly quarantined upon reaching Mumbai to investigate Rajput's death.

"I also think that CBI would be able to investigate this case better. It is surprising to me that no one picked up the phone in Mumbai when Bihar DGP called them," Kumar said.

He said that lawyer engaged by the Bihar government would represent the state in the Supreme Court and the matter is to be heard on Wednesday.

Alongside KK Singh, the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh also made the demand through her Twitter account and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar in her post.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to act if actor's family demands CBI probe

"In the light of obstructions caused to #BiharPolice in the case of @itsSSR ,we humbly demand #CBIforShushant . My brother deserves justice. @PMOIndia, @AmitShah, @NitishKumar, help us in the fair probe in the interest of justice #CBIForSSRHomicideCase" she tweeted.

The decision has been welcomed by politicians across the state.

BJP state chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal expressed hope that 'truth will now prevail' in the case.

Neeraj Singh Bablu, BJP MLA and cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput also thanked the state government for recommending CBI probe.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tewari also welcomed the decision of Nitish Kumar and called it a "belated but much needed move".

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death: War of words between Mumbai Police, actor's father over ongoing probe

Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help.

"On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Nitish Kumar CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput CBI Bihar government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp